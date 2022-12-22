Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $192.17 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03405795 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $13,726,291.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

