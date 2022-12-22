Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Insider Gaenor Bagley Purchases 324 Shares

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Gaenor Bagley acquired 324 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £288.36 ($350.29).
Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance
LON:OTV2 remained flat at GBX 85.50 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,452,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,855. Octopus Titan VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 446.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.62.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
