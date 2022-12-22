Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Insider Gaenor Bagley Purchases 324 Shares

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Gaenor Bagley acquired 324 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £288.36 ($350.29).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

LON:OTV2 remained flat at GBX 85.50 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,452,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,855. Octopus Titan VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 446.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.62.

Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

