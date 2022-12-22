OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

OFS Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

OFS Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 38.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

