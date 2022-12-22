OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Down 11.1%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). Approximately 417,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 227,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

OKYO Pharma Stock Up 28.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of £39.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.39.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

