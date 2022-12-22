OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $229,413.25 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

