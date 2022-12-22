Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 99,718 Shares of Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,718 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ONCR opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCR. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

