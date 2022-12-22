ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 44,335 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 178,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 30,598 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of USMV opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

