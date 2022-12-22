ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 958 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $271,661,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 208,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.56.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.