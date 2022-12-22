OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires $104,561.40 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,561.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,684.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $6,959.25.

On Thursday, December 8th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 721 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $22,567.30.

On Thursday, November 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00.

ONEW stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

