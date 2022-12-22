Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.69. 39,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $354.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

