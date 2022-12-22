Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.75. 27,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

