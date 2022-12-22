Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.55. 1,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

