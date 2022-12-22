Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $187.57. 15,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day moving average is $199.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

