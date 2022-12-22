Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of XHB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.08. 102,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,971. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.