Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $49.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,984. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49.

