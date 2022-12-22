Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,328,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 194,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Opawica Explorations Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

