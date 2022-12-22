Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires 104,780 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up about 2.9% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.14% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 33,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 5,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,038. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.64%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

