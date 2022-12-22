Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

