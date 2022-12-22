Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

