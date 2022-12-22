Orchid 24-Hour Volume Hits $971,516.23 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.17 million and approximately $971,516.23 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00225310 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0717628 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $880,017.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

