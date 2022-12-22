O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lessened by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 9.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $65,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $827.41. 2,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $816.44 and a 200 day moving average of $730.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.