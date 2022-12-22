Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CFO Nathan S. Whaley Sells 50,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Origin Materials Price Performance
NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Read More
