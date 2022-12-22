Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CFO Nathan S. Whaley Sells 50,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

