OriginTrail Price Down 20% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. OriginTrail has a market cap of $63.54 million and $1.14 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 20% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

