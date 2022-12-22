Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$36.16 million during the quarter.

Shares of ORV opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. Orvana Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

