Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$36.16 million during the quarter.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ORV opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. Orvana Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.