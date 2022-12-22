OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $295,000 in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of TLG Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at $8,052,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

NYSE:TLGA remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

