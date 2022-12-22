OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $333,000 in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 104,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,314. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

