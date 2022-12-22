OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $387,000 in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 1.72% of DILA Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DILA. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition by 5.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $503,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $976,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition by 25.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 187,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

DILA Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DILA remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

DILA Capital Acquisition Company Profile

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled companies doing business primarily in Latin America.

