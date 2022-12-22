OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 2,998 Shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its holdings in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Class Acceleration were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLAS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth about $1,639,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Price Performance

NYSE:CLAS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

About Class Acceleration

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

