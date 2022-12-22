OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $282,000 Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.17% of Newbury Street Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 369,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.88.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.