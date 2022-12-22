Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,046.93

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,046.93 ($24.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,217.80 ($26.94). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,125 ($25.81), with a volume of 18,987 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,054.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,047.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,979.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

