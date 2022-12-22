Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.08. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 124,940 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $226.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

