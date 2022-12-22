Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

