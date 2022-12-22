PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Purchases 122,580 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 122,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,727,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 0.9 %

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.20. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

