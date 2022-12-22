Peterson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $207.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,152. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.