Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

