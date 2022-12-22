Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $39.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $408.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.40. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

