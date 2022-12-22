Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,619 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. 205,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

