Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,416 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.73. 31,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

