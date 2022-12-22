Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $65.04. 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,646. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.