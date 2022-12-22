Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.35 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

