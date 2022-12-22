Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

