Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Trading Down 3.3%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.04). Approximately 146,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 278,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Pineapple Power Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.41.

About Pineapple Power

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.