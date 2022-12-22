Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $222.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $175.80 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.