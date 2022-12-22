Piper Sandler Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $127.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.

XOM stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

