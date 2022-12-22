Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.27. 839,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
