Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.27. 839,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

