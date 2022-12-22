Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

Populous (PPT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $146,537.83 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

