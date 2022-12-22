Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.35. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 132,348 shares traded.

Predictive Oncology Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $54,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

