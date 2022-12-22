Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003995 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $53,971.32 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

