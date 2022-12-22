Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $539.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.74. The company has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

