Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average of $181.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

